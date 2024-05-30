Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West split inspired new divorce lawyer TV show

Kim Kardashian has revealed how her split from Kanye West inspired her new divorce lawyer TV show.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the model meets American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy to discuss her new TV show where she will play a divorce lawyer.

Murphy tells Kris Jenner: “It's a really good idea. So Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer.”

Kim winks as she says: “I have some experience.”

Murphy later says: “When you're going through a divorce, I would imagine that you become very close to your lawyer and tell them everything.”

Kim replies: “I mean there's even so many fun moments with like Laura (Wasser) and I just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again’.”