Yvette Cooper fails to rule out overseas schemes for illegal migrants

Yvette Cooper refused to rule out overseas deportation schemes for asylum seekers under a Labour government.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 2 June, the Shadow Home Secretary said, “We’re not going to do the Rwanda scheme… but Keir Starmer has always said we would look at what works.”

“For example, the Dublin agreement did mean that under that scheme some people were returned to France or Germany or other countries”, she explained.

Yvette Cooper reiterated ‘Labour’s first steps for change’, by saying that the Border Security Command and ending asylum hotels were Labour’s key priorities.