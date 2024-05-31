Watch a close-up view of Iceland volcano shooting lava into air

Close-up footage shows a volcano in southwestern Iceland erupting in the fifth such event since December.

It began shooting red lava into the air on the Reykjanes peninsula on Wednesday, 29 May, once again threatening the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

According to volcanologist Dave McGarvie, the amount of lava initially flowing from the crater was enough to bury Wembley Stadium in London, which seats 90,000 people, under 49ft of lava every minute.

Lava has shot 50 metres (165ft) into the sky from a fissure that grew to 3.5km (2.1 miles) in length, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.