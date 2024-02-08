Watch: Molten rock shoots from fissures as Iceland volcano erupts again

A volcano in southwest Iceland erupted for the second time this year on Thursday, 8 February, with molten rock seen shooting from fissures in dramatic live video.

The eruption, north of Sylingarfell, is the sixth outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.

Blue Lagoon, a nearby thermal spa and popular tourist attraction, had closed on Thursday.

The previous eruption began on 14 January and lasted around two days, with lava flows reaching the outskirts of the Grindavik fishing town.

Its nearly 4,000 inhabitants had been evacuated before some houses were set alight.

The Met Office said lava was flowing to the west and there was no immediate threat to the town.