Joe Biden appeared to poke fun at jibes about his age during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night (27 April) - by making Donald Trump the butt of the joke.

“Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I’m running against a 6-year-old,” the president began.

“Age is the only thing we have in common; my vice president actually endorses me!”

Concerns have been raised over Biden’s cognitive health in recent months, as he prepares to win over the nation and secure a second term in the upcoming elections.