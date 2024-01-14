Watch live: Iceland volcano erupts as lava reaches Grindavik town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as a volcano in Iceland continues to erupt on Monday, 15 January, after lava reached the town of Grindavik yesterday.

Much of the fishing town has been protected by defensive walls which were built during intense seismic activities last year, but at least three homes have been engulfed due to lava breaching barriers north of the town, officials said.

Almost 4,000 residents have been evacuated, although some farm animals were not able to be moved.

Since the early hours of Sunday morning, lava has been seen pouring from the volcano's top, making it the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.

Iceland is home to 32 active volcanoes, and Grindavík only had its last evacuation order in November 2023.

Authorities say the eruption in December was its largest so far.

Prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir described Sunday as a "black day for all of Iceland" but insisted the country will "deal with this shock and whatever may come."

The Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland’s most famous tourist attractions, has extended its closure until 16 January due to the nearby volcanic eruption.

Services at the geothermal spa have been unavailable since November when Grindavik was first evacuated.

“The current eruption site is at a safe distance from Blue Lagoon,” the spa’s website reads.

“All guests with bookings during this temporary closure period will be contacted.”