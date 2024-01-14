Sky glows orange across Iceland’s Reykjavik as volcano erupts in distance

The skies above Reykjavik in Iceland glowed orange among the darkness this morning (14 January), as a volcano around 50km away erupted in the distance.

In footage shared online, which was taken at around 9:30am local time, lava could be seen spewing down the volcano, heading towards Grindavik.

Several houses in the town have seen been seen going up in flames, as a result of defence barriers being broken by the lava.

The town was evacuated overnight, just months after a six week evacuation in November.