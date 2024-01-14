Homes in Iceland’s Grindavik go up in flames as volcano’s lava reaches town

Lava from the erupting volcano in Iceland has been seen reaching several homes in the town of Grindavik, sending them up in flames.

Residents were evacuated overnight amid warning signs of an eruption, just months after a six-week evacuation order in November when a different volcano blew its top.

It was caused by a fissure opening up just 50-100 metres away, causing lava to flow towards the town.

Keflavik International Airport is currently operating as normal, however, tourists have been advised to stay away from the area.