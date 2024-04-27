Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner given ‘vampire’ makeover at pro-Palestine protest

Pro-Palestine protests are continuing in London this weekend, and signs from activists saw Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner given a ‘vampire’ makeover.

One person carried a placard that showed the Labour leader and his deputy with vampire fangs and covered in blood, writing that they were “for genocide”.

Thousands gathered at the march, organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, setting off from Parliament Square, before finishing in Hyde Park, demanding an immediate ceasefire Gaza.

Jeremy Corbyn was among those spotted in the crowd.