Aerial footage showed lava flows setting houses on fire in Grindavik, Iceland on Sunday (14 January) after a volcano erupted.

Footage recorded by Björn Steinbekk showed a river of lava surrounding buildings in the fishing village, which has been evacuated.

Mr Steinbekk said he posted his footage online to show "the dark side of volcanos."

"Almost 4000 people are suffering right now; some have been watching their houses burn during live feeds and on YouTube," he added.

It is the second eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in four weeks and the fifth since 2021.