Wes Streeting reveals whether Tory defector was offered incentive to join Labour

Wes Streeting has revealed that former-Tory MP Dan Poulter was not offered any incentive to join the Labour party, after his surprise defection.

Mr Poulter, who works as a part-time doctor and is the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, announced he would be joining the Labour party as the Conservatives are no longer delivering on public services.

The shadow health secretary responded that it shows the “strength” of Labour’s position that the party is “attracting” members like Dan Poulter.