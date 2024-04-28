Rishi Sunak defends spending £75 billion on defence over NHS and schools

Rishi Sunak has explained why he chose to spend £75 billion on the UK’s defence, rather than use it to fund the NHS and schools.

The prime minister appeared on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, where he spoke of a “more dangerous world” and the need to stand up to “assertive” countries.

“The right thing for me to do as prime minister, given that the security of our people is my first responsibility, is to ensure that we invest to keep the country safe”, he said.

“The defence industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the UK.”