Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith unite at Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiere in LA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith united on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Thursday evening (30 May).

In what was the couple’s first joint red carpet appearance since revealing they have separated, the pair were joined by their children Willow, 23, and Jaden, 25.

Smith’s oldest son Trey, 31, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino also joined in the party.

Smith’s mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Norris also showed her support and posed for pictures with the family on the red carpet.