Actor Will Mellor discovers ‘kinky’ prop in London hotel room

British actor Will Mellor entertained fans when he found a ‘kinky’ prop in his London accommodation.

The Mr Bates vs The Post Office star explained he was staying in Shoreditch due to filming, and had just checked in to the Mama Shelter Hotel where he found a peculiar addition to his bedside.

“It’s Daffy Duck!” he exclaimed, “and they’re not lamps, look! You’re supposed to put them on!”

Mellor proceeded to adorn the plastic disguise, and came to the conclusion that “this hotel invites you to do some kinky s***.”

Mama Shelter Hotel offers rooms from £80 to £238 per night.