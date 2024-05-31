Former Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle says the party made him a “sacrificial lamb” after he was suspended following a complaint was made about his behaviour.

The MP for Brighton Kemptown will not be able to stand as a candidate at the general election on 4 July.

He has described the complaint as “vexatious and politically motivated.”

“They could have allowed me to stand and investigated afterwards, like they will do with many complaints. There’s no accusation I’m a current danger to anyone or the campaign,” Mr Russell-Moyle told Politics Live on Friday, 31 May.

“[Labour] would not have dealt with these complaints in this way if it was [Sir Keir Starmer].”