Moment of deadly Walmart shooting after suspect tries to grab police officer’s gun

Bodycam footage shows the moment a suspect tried to grab a police gun before being shot by an officer outside an Albuquerque Walmart in April.

Footage shows an officer tracking down Adrianna Gonzales to the store near Menaul and Wyoming after a string of armed robberies.

Her boyfriend Mark Benavidez, wanted by police, was with her. The pair had split up; after Gonzales surrendered in the parking lot, officers waited for Benavidez.

He was tackled to the ground before grabbing a detective's rifle, firing it several times before two officers grabbed their guns and shot him five times.

He died at the scene.

Albuquerque Police department says they are investigating how he grabbed the gun.