King Charles bursts into laughter as Declan Donnelly makes joke about Ant McPartlin

King Charles burst into laughter at a joke Declan Donnelly made about Ant McPartlin during a funny encounter at Buckingham Palace.

The King met Dec as the monarch hosted a reception for winners of the Prince’s Trust Awards on Wednesday (22 May).

Charles asked Dec where his right-hand man was, as Dec explained how Ant wasn’t able to attend the event after welcoming a new son with wife Anne-Marie, just a week ago.

Dec said: “Good to see you, nice to see you too. He's [Ant] not here today but he sends his apologies. He's got a week-old baby so he's home breastfeeding or something.”