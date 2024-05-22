Camila Cabello comes close to kissing Lil Nas X in new single teaser

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X came close to kissing in a teaser video for their new single "He Knows" from the former Fifth Harmony star's upcoming fourth album C, XOXO.

In the track's full video the “Senorita” singer, 27, and the “Old Town Road” hitmaker, 25, fight over the same man.

It came after Cabello announced her Playboi Carti collaboration “I Luv It” as the lead single on the new record.

C, XOXO will be released on 28 June.