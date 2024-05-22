What happens to your pension when you die? Martin Lewis explains all

Martin Lewis has explained what will happen to your pension if you die.

The Money Saving Expert founder has urged people to fill out an expression of wishes nomination form, which tells trustees where you would like your pension to go.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (21 May), Mr Lewis said: “Pensions don’t generally go in your will, it is the trustees who will decide who the money goes to.

“An expression of wishes nomination form tells the trustees who you would like it to go to. It can’t dictate, but it is a very strong indication.

“My big tip, if you haven’t done that recently, go and make sure it is up to date because you do not want to leave your pension to your ex.”