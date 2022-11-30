✕ Close Indiana Tornadoes

More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.

Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones as warnings continued in Alabama into Wednesday morning.

Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes showed damaged houses and fallen trees, while injuries began being reported in states like Mississippi and Louisiana.

High winds downed power lines as more than five inches of rain fell within several hours in some parts of the south, which left more than 50,000 customers in Mississippi and Alabama without electricity Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Schools and universities in Mississippi have asked students to stay home as the weather worsens amid heavy thunderstorms, snowfall and rains.

The weather has caused disturbances to traffic as well in some parts of the Upper Midwest as flood watches were issued.

Threats from the storms were expected to persist through early Wednesday morning. Later today the storm system is forecast to move east.