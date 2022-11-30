Tornado watch - live: Thousands without power in Alabama and Mississippi after homes torn to shreds last night
The storm system is forecast to move east today
More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.
Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones as warnings continued in Alabama into Wednesday morning.
Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes showed damaged houses and fallen trees, while injuries began being reported in states like Mississippi and Louisiana.
High winds downed power lines as more than five inches of rain fell within several hours in some parts of the south, which left more than 50,000 customers in Mississippi and Alabama without electricity Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.
Schools and universities in Mississippi have asked students to stay home as the weather worsens amid heavy thunderstorms, snowfall and rains.
The weather has caused disturbances to traffic as well in some parts of the Upper Midwest as flood watches were issued.
Threats from the storms were expected to persist through early Wednesday morning. Later today the storm system is forecast to move east.
Stunning videos from Mississippi show wall of thunder in middle of severe storm
Videos from Tuesday night showed the stunning and severe weather that tore through the southern US, which left many homes damaged and at least a few injuries reported as of early the next day.
A wall of thunder was captured by a storm chaser in Mississippi who caught the shocking footage while driving down the road on Tuesday night.
The non-profit organisation Sirens Project, which assists communities in emergency events by deploying volunteers and supplies, captured a harrowing shot of a tornado touching down near Bay Springs, Mississippi on the interstate.
“Thankfully we didn’t discover damage requiring our equipment. Continuing NE to monitor developing supercells into AL,” tweeted the group on Tuesday.
Watch: Satellites show 'particularly dangerous' storm in southern US
Satellite footage from this week shows the “particularly dangerous” storm system developing across the southern US.
Watch the clip below here.
Tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi, Alabama on Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama confirmed by radar that a tornado had touched down on Tuesday just southwest of Tallassee, which led the agency to issue a warning to residents to “take cover immediately!”
While in Mississippi, the NWS confirmed that a tornado had hit at around 7.15pm CT in Paulding and Stringer.
Major temperature swings in Texas after record-highs set during Tuesday’s storm
Record highs were set in parts of Texas on Tuesday, with meteorologists attributing the warmer than average temperatures to partially fuelling the severe storm system that surged across the southern US.
On Wednesday, however, the forecast had swung in the other direction, with some parts of the state experiencing a 40-degree drop from the day before.
“The temperature roller coaster doesn’t quit over the next week. Record heat yesterday, winter chill today, warm by Friday, cold again this weekend,” tweeted meteorologist Avery Tomasco.
In cities like Pampa and Canadian, the temperature was nearly 40 degrees colder than it was one day earler.
Watch: Drone footage captures tornado touching down in Mississippi
Stunning drone footage captured in Mississippi shows the moment that a tornado touched down just outside of Bassfield at around 5pm.
Twitter user Ryan Hearne shared the video on his personal account on Tuesday night, which showed the dark ominous clouds that soon became the large swirling tornado that swept across the screen.
“Just shot an incredible tornado video just to the southwest of Bassfield, Mississippi at approximately 5 PM using my drone, this is just a short clip but I’ll be releasing a full video later tonight,” tweeted Mr Hearne on Tuesday while sharing a clip of the severe weather.
Power lines downed as thousands left without power in Alabama, Mississippi
High winds downed power lines as more than five inches of rain fell within several hours in some parts of the south, leaving more than 50,000 customers in Mississippi and Alabama without electricity Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.
In Alabama, as of 7.30am local time, there were 38,399 customers without power, while in Mississippi, there were more than 7,000 customers left in the dark.
In Louisiana and Texas, which also experienced severe weather on Tuesday night, there was a combined 7,000 customers without electricity.
At least seven to 10 homes in Mississippi severely damaged after tornadoes rip through state
Homeowners in Mississippi began survey the damage that their properties had suffered late Tuesday night after at least two tornadoes touched down in Choctaw and Lowndes counties.
Video footage and photos from northeastern Lowndes County showed at least seven to 10 homes with significant damage, and a roof from a fire station was entirely torn off.
Tornado warnings continues in Alabama
The National Weather Service continued to issue a tornado warning for Barbour County, Alabama, which it said would remain in place until 6.45 AM CT.
Injuries reported in Montgomery, Alabama
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reports damage with injuries from the storm that pushed through the area, but did not disclose the extent of the injuries or how many people had been hurt.
The damage is to homes and manufactured homes, according to the EMA.
Warmer than average temperatures helped fuel Tuesday’s storm
The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana reported early Wednesday morning that part of what fuelled Tuesday’s severe weather can be attributed to the warmer than average temperatures experienced across the region.
In Shreveport, located in the northwest part of the state, the city recorded a high of 81 degrees Fahrenheit, while over in Texas, the city of Tyler recorded a high of 82 degrees.
Both broke records of 80 degrees, which had been previously set in 1949.
