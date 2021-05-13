EPA revokes Trump rule that eased limits on air pollution

The Biden administration is making a U-turn on a Trump-era rule that loosened how the Environmental Protection Agency evaluated air pollution.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency said it reviewed the policy brought in last year by the former administration and found it imposed procedural restrictions and other requirements that would limit EPA’s ability to use “the best available science” in developing regulations under the Clean Air Act.

In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said that the agency “has critical authority under the Clean Air Act to protect the public from harmful air pollution, among other threats to our health”.

He called the Trump-era rule “unnecessary and misguided” and said the Biden administration was committed to upholding the science.

“We will continue to fix the wrongs of the past and move forward aggressively to deliver on President Biden’s clear commitment to protecting public health and the environment,” he added.

On his first day in the White House, Joe Biden signed an executive order which instructed the EPA to review all the policies and regulations from the Trump years.

The review found that the “benefit-cost” rule, which was green-lit in December, should be revoked entirely.

