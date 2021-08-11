Twin three-year-old boys were taken to hospital after they were rescued from a car in Minnesota amid a heatwave, with one of the brothers currently in a critical condition.

The twins were reportedly located in the car on Monday evening following a 90-minute search, which was led by the police department in Hibbing, with the help of locals.

Officers were forced to break the windows of a vehicle to rescue the twins, who were reported missing. The department said the vehicle was parked nearby a residence.

“Both boys were unresponsive and in medical distress due to the extreme heat inside of the vehicle,” said a press release on Facebook on Tuesday.

“One boy was transported to UMCM (University Medical Centre) in Hibbing where he is currently in stable condition. The other boy was transported to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where he is listed in critical condition,” the police said.

There is no foul play suspected in the incident, which remained under investigation on Tuesday.

Temperatures in Hibbing, a city roughly 100km northwest of Duluth, reached highs of 80.6F (27C) on Monday, with intense heat continuing for a week.

Much of the United States is under a weather warning for excessive heat, or health advisories – in what has been a record breaking summer for high temperatures.

The incident involving the twin-boys follows reports of a child left locked inside a car in northern Virginia on Tuesday. The child, who was found unconscious, later died, according to police.