Death toll from Typhoon Bualoi, Vietnam’s deadliest storm this year, rises to 51

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi and the floods triggered by it in Vietnam has risen to 51, according to a government report released on Friday.

Bualoi made landfall on Monday in northern central Vietnam, bringing huge sea swells, strong winds and heavy rains that also left 14 people missing and 164 injured, according to the report from the government's disaster management agency.

The agency also raised its estimate of property damage caused by the typhoon and the resultant flooding to nearly £447m, up from £323m in a previous estimate released on Thursday.

The typhoon severely damaged roads, schools and offices, and caused power grid failures that left tens of thousands of families without electricity, the latest report noted.

Residents described the scenes of destruction as unprecedented. "I stayed awake the whole night fearing the door would be pulled off by strong winds," Ho Van Quynh from Nghe An province told Reuters.

His neighbours said they spent the night trying to protect their homes as the power to their apartment building went out.

"I've witnessed many storms, and this is one of the strongest," said Nguyen Tuan Vinh, 45.

Aerial view shows flooding caused by Typhoon Bualoi in Lao Cai, Vietnam ( AP )

In Hue, streets were left submerged, a teenager was electrocuted during the rainfall, and at least one person was reported missing after being swept away in floodwaters.

In Quang Tri province, one fishing boat sank and another ran aground while seeking shelter.

More than 230,000 houses were damaged or inundated and nearly 89,000 hectares of rice and other crops were destroyed.

The report did not mention any major damage to industrial properties.

Vietnam is a regional manufacturing hub and large factories in or near the typhoon's path included those owned by Foxconn, Formosa Plastics, Luxshare, and Vinfast.

The country’s central bank has told banks to consider restructuring or freezing loans for firms hit by the typhoon, deputy governor Pham Thanh Ha said on Friday.

The storm had killed at least 20 people in the Philippines before arriving in Vietnam.

Bualoi was the second major cyclone to strike Asia in a week after Super Typhoon Ragasa, marking one of the fiercest typhoon months in recent memory and leaving trails of destruction from the Philippines to Taiwan, southern China and now Vietnam.

Scientists warn that the climate crisis is fuelling stronger, wetter storms by warming the oceans, which in turn drives more intense winds and rainfall.