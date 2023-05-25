Typhoon Mawar – live: Storm ‘reintensifies’ as it heads to Philippines after slamming Guam with floods
Mawar heads towards Philippines after battering Guam
Eye of Super Typhoon Mawar swirls over Guam
Mawar has “re-intensified” into a super typhoon as it now heads to the Philippines, the state’s weather service said after a brief weakening of the storm after it passed over Guam.
The cyclone is currently packing winds of up to 185km per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 230kph as it moves west-northwestward, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
The typhoon passed through Guam yesterday which successfully weathered the storm, believed to be the strongest storm in years to hit the Western Pacific Island.
Mawar made landfall at local time 9pm but the island was battered by heavy rains and powerful winds of up to 240 kph for hours yesterday, that uprooted trees, blew away roofs, and brought the US territory to a standstill.
According to the Guam Power Authority, nearly all of the island’s 52,000 homes and businesses experienced power outages, with only 1,000 retaining electricity.
There are no reports of loss of life but damages such as localised flooding, fallen debris, and downed power lines have been reported.
Typhoon Mawar ‘reintensifies’ to super typhoon as it heads to Philippines
Flash floods at Guam’s airport
More images and videos of damages caused by Typhoon Marwar are emerging from Guam.
A video posted by a resident shows the Guam International Airport flooded after heavy rains lashed the island.
The airport recorded sustained winds of 71 mph with a gust of 105 mph.
Typhoon Mawar brings lightning and heavy gusts as it passes close to Guam
Video by cyclone interceptor James Reynolds shows lightning and havy gusts of wind as Typhoon Mawar passes close to Guam’s northern edge.
The heavy wind and rains have been lashing the US island territory all day, uprooting trees and blowing roofs as residents hunkered down in shelters.
Mawar was projected to pass 11 kilometres northeast of Andersen Air Force Base, close to the village of Yigo on the northern edge of Guam, between 6 and 8 pm.
Typhoon Mawar path: Eye makes landing in Guam before moving towards the Philippines
The eye of the storm passed Guam on Wednesday night, but the strongest part could make a catastrophic landing before it moves toward the Philippines.
The Independent has more:
Eye of Typhoon Mawar makes landing in Guam before moving towards the Philippines
WATCH: Hurricane-force winds blast Guam as Typhoon Mawar barrels through Pacific
NWS issues extreme winds warning
US Military sends ship away from Guam
Naval Base Guam has been tracking and preparing for the storm since last week, including sending ships away from the island, a standard precaution, base spokesperson Valerie Maigue told the military newspaper Stars and Stripes.
Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said on social media that President Joe Biden’s emergency declaration will support the mobilisation of resources into Guam, which is “especially crucial given our distance from the continental US.”
Mr Guerrero ordered residents of coastal, low-lying and flood-prone areas of the territory of over 150,000 people to evacuate to higher elevations.
Truck blown by extreme winds in Guam
Worst storm to strike US Pacific in two decades barrels into Guam
Many homes and businesses were left completely without power and water as residents hunkered down inside houses and shelters.
Read the story:
Typhoon Mawar, worst storm to strike US Pacific in two decades, barrels into Guam
Guam Power Authority says only 2 per cent of customers have power
Only one plant on the island is functioning and serving specifically Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Camp Blaz Marine Base and a small portion of Dededo village, the Guam Power Authority said in a statement.
Most of the island suffered power outages and only 1,000 of its 52,000 customers still had electricity, according to CNN.
Restoration will begin once the weather conditions are improved.
