✕ Close Guam emerges to find ‘major mess’ from Typhoon Mawar

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Typhoon Mawar, locally known as Betty, was moving westwards across the Pacific Ocean in the direction of the Philippines on Sunday after it wreaked havoc on the US territory of Guam with harsh winds and rain.

On Sunday night, the centre of Mawar was about 360 miles from the largest and most populous island of the Philippines – Luzon – according to the Philippine meteorological agency.

The storm was moving west at 8 mph with winds reaching 120 mph, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said. The agency is run by the US Navy.

In the US, the wind speed is comparable to that of a Category 3 hurricane.

Forecasters have said that the storm is likely to remain north of the Philippines and weaken from the beginning of next week, according to The New York Times.

But the Philippine weather agency said that northern Luzon was expected to be struck by rains, flooding, landslides, and strong winds.

Some parts of the island nation were also expected to be hit by almost four inches of rain on Tuesday morning.