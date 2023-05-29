Typhoon Mawar – latest: Updates as Philippines braces for heavy rains from ‘Cyclone Betty’
Mawar moving west at 8mph with 120mph winds on Sunday night
Guam emerges to find ‘major mess’ from Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar, locally known as Betty, was moving westwards across the Pacific Ocean in the direction of the Philippines on Sunday after it wreaked havoc on the US territory of Guam with harsh winds and rain.
On Sunday night, the centre of Mawar was about 360 miles from the largest and most populous island of the Philippines – Luzon – according to the Philippine meteorological agency.
The storm was moving west at 8 mph with winds reaching 120 mph, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said. The agency is run by the US Navy.
In the US, the wind speed is comparable to that of a Category 3 hurricane.
Forecasters have said that the storm is likely to remain north of the Philippines and weaken from the beginning of next week, according to The New York Times.
But the Philippine weather agency said that northern Luzon was expected to be struck by rains, flooding, landslides, and strong winds.
Some parts of the island nation were also expected to be hit by almost four inches of rain on Tuesday morning.
Typhoon Glenda (Rammasun) 2014
The typhoon left 225 people dead and unleashed destructive impacts across the Philippines, South China, and Vietnam in July 2014.
It reached the Philippines after passing directly over Guam with a wind speed of 260kmh and a rainfall volume of 200mm.
This typhoon caused damage amounting to over $771m (£625m). It also left almost 90 per cent of Manila residents without power for days.
Typhoon Pablo (Bopha) 2012
Another typhoon that caused heavy devastation in the Philippines region was the 2012’s Bopha, or locally named Pablo. It was considered the strongest tropical cyclone to ever hit Mindanao island.
Recording over 280kph of winds, the typhoon made landfall in three separate locations: Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Palawan.
It affected over five million people and left at least 1,900 people dead.
The damages from the cyclone stood at $1.16m (£939m), the third costliest for the southeastern nation.
Typhoon Odette (Rai) 2021
Typhoon Rai, known in the Philippines as super typhoon Odette, was the second costliest typhoon in Philippine history behind Typhoon Yolanda.
It swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions in December 2021, leaving behind a trail of flattened homes, damaged farms, and other food sources, severely affecting people’s lives and livelihoods.
It killed 410 people and cost about $1.02bn (£972m).
Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) 2013
The deadliest to strike the Philippines in recent years was typhoon Yolanda, which left over 6,300 people dead in November 2013.
With winds of 315kmh, it was also the world’s strongest tropical cyclone of 2013, and devastated the central part of the country, particularly Tacloban City.
The storm surge, reaching up to 25 feet in some areas, resulted in widespread destruction with many buildings destroyed. It cost damages of about $2.98bn (£2.41bn), the costliest in Philippines history.
From Odette to Mawar: The most powerful typhoons to hit the Philippines
As typhoon Mawar barrelled its way towards the Philippines as a “super typhoon”, the nation braced itself for a weekend of heavy rains and winds.
After rapidly intensifying to become the most powerful storm of 2023 after battering Guam, typhoon Mawar posed a significant threat with peak winds reaching 215kph and gusts nearing 265kph.
The Philippines is considered the most exposed country in the world to tropical storms as approximately 20 cyclones enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the area of the ocean the country monitors, yearly.
As the country once again prepares for the onslaught of this powerful cyclone, here are some of the strongest storms that have battered the country in recent times.
From Odette to Mawar: The most powerful typhoons to hit the Philippines
Philippines is considered the most exposed country in the world to tropical storms
‘We are one Guam. We are one Marianas. Stay sheltered and stay safe'
The weather service office issues forecasts for Guam as well as several islands to the north — Saipan, Tinian and Rota — that are part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, another U.S. territory. The Guam office also forecasts weather for the nearby independent Pacific island nations of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau.
On Thursday, in their final live update as the storm began to subside, they kept passing the informational baton back and forth. It would be their last update from Guam, Landon Aydlett said, after nearly 48 hours together in the forecasting office.
“I don’t know what my house is looking like right now,” he said. “I’ll find out very soon, but we will ride it out together. We are one Guam. We are one Marianas. Stay sheltered and stay safe.”
From North Carolina to Guam
The brothers are from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a small farming town in the Outer Banks about an hour south of Norfolk, Virginia. Brandon Aydlett came to Guam first, more than 13 years ago, and his brother arrived a half-year later.
The brothers like to go hiking and paddleboarding. Brandon Aydlett enjoys running. Landon Aydlett — who at Thursday’s final briefing sported a necklace of small white shells gifted to him after a 2018 typhoon — prefers to lift weights. Last year they broke two Guinness world records by building the world’s largest and tallest toy timber tower as part of a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser. The “Tower for Humanity” raised $20,000 for the Guam chapter of the charity.
Landon Aydlett said he’s heard about spouses working together in National Weather Service offices, but never about other twins.
Guam is an island of about 150,000 people about 3,900 miles (6,275 kilometers) west of Hawaii and 1,600 miles (2,600 kilometers) east of Manila, the capital of the Philippines.
‘Reassure your children. It’s going to be a little bit scary as we go later into the night'
“Reassure your children. It’s going to be a little bit scary as we go later into the night,” Brandon Aydlett said in a Facebook Live update as Guam was in the throes of the typhoon on Wednesday. “You can hear the sounds: The winds are howling, things are breaking. Just be together, talk to each other and things will slow down toward midnight and continuing into Thursday morning.”
Earlier, his brother explained to viewers of another live update that the weather was about to get worse.
“We’re starting to hear the low rumbles in the building here at the National Weather Service,” Landon Aydlett said. “Our doors are rattling. We hear little whistles through the windows, little cracks in the doors. We’re getting those effects here as we’re nearing typhoon force conditions.”
He told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview Thursday morning local time that working with his brother is like working with his best friend. They never planned to work together, he said.
“But the jobs fell in our laps, and we followed our heart and our passion for the work,” Aydlett said. “And somehow we both ended up in Guam.”
The identical twin weathermen protecting an island from a deadly 140mph typhoon
As Typhoon Mawar aimed its fury at Guam, residents facing terrifying winds and crashing waves from the strongest typhoon to hit the US Pacific territory in decades had identical twin meteorologists to keep them informed — and to provide the outside world with a glimpse of the chaos unfolding on the remote island.
The National Weather Service‘s Guam office employs Landon Aydlett as its warning coordination meteorologist. His brother Brandon Aydlett is the science and operations officer.
Together, the 41-year-olds tag-teamed Facebook Live broadcasts watched by thousands as Typhoon Mawar approached with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph), wreaking havoc as residents lost power, internet and water service.
Their colorful descriptions of the Category 4 storm painted a picture as they both took turns describing trees snapped like toothpicks, thrashing winds, nearly 2 feet (0.6 meters) of torrential rain and “whiteout conditions” outside the office where they holed up with other colleagues for nearly 48 hours.
The identical twin weathermen protecting an island from a deadly 140mph typhoon
Guam residents facing down the strongest typhoon to hit their remote US Pacific island territory in decades had identical twins Brandon and Landon Aydlett helping them stay safe this week
