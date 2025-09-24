Super Typhoon Ragasa latest: China evacuates two million people after 15 killed in Taiwan
Taiwan races to reach survivors while Hong Kong and Macau are brought to a standstill
At least 15 people have been killed and 17 remain missing in Taiwan after a barrier lake burst its banks amid downpours from the outer bands of Super Typhoon Ragasa.
The storm, the world’s strongest this year so far, has brought several Asian megacities to a standstill. Streets were empty in Hong Kong as the storm brought waves taller than lampposts to its promenades.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong’s international airport, schools were shut and shelves in supermarkets emptied across several cities in China.
Nearly 1.9 million people were relocated across Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse.
The storm, described by forecasters as the most powerful on Earth so far this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph, according to the Philippine weather agency Pagasa.
The typhoon is forecast to keep its current strength before weakening slightly as it approaches China’s coast today.
Earlier, the storm lashed the Philippines, killing at least three people as its bands triggered widespread flooding and landslides.
China issues highest red alert ahead of landfall
China's marine authority has issued its highest "red" wave warning for the first time this year, forecasting storm surges of up to 2.8 metres (9 feet) in parts of Guangdong province, as Ragasa is about to make landfall at the densely populated Pearl River Delta.
Hong Kong's airlines evacuate planes as they wait out Typhoon Ragasa
Hong Kong’s airlines have moved most of their fleets out of the city to avoid damage from Super Typhoon Ragasa, Reuters reported.
About 80 per cent of aircraft belonging to the territory’s four main carriers have been relocated to airports in Japan, China, Cambodia, Europe and Australia, according to Flightradar24 tracking data. The Hong Kong Business Aviation Centre said the majority of private jets had also left ahead of the storm.
Earlier, passengers were stuck at the airport as hundreds of flights were cancelled. Cathay Pacific cancelled more than 500 flights and said it was “positioning some of our aircraft away from Hong Kong” with a gradual resumption expected from Thursday into Friday. Greater Bay Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines confirmed they had also sent planes to other airports as a precaution.
Taiwan death toll rises to 15 as number of missing falls
Taiwan’s authorities say 15 people have been confirmed dead after a lake burst and sent a wall of water through the town of Guangfu during Super Typhoon Ragasa, revising the death toll up by one.
The fire department revised down the number of people missing after the typhoon in Guangfu, however, from more than 150 to just 17.
Video shows water bursting through glass doors at Hong Kong resort
Fresh flood fears in Taiwan town devastated by lake burst
Sirens rang out in Guangfu on Wednesday as police warned of fresh flooding in the eastern Taiwan town devastated earlier when a barrier lake burst.
Authorities said much of the lake’s water had already been released and heavy rain was easing, but fears remained.
“We will not return until the overflow is finished or the risk of it bursting is reduced. It’s too dangerous,” said a woman surnamed Tsai from an elementary school shelter told Reuters news agency.
The deluge has already swept away a major bridge and left cars and scooters strewn across muddy streets. About 5,200 people, 60 per cent of the town’s population, sheltered on upper floors of their homes, while others left to stay with relatives.
The government said the lake released about 60 million tonnes of water, the equivalent of 36,000 Olympic-sized pools. Soldiers have been distributing supplies door-to-door in armoured vehicles as rescuers continue to search.
Hong Kong issues rare maximum-level storm warning
The Hong Kong Observatory increased its storm warning this morning from No 8 to No 10, its highest, as hurricane force winds and tall waves lashed the city.
The warning meant people were supposed to stay inside away from windows and doors and remain in place "until the danger is over".
Maximum gusts of 206kmph were reported at Ngong Ping plateau, a top tourist destination, while the observatory expected winds of up to 189kmph elsewhere.
The eye of the storm has now passed to the west beyond Hong Kong's coast and the impacts of the storm are dying down there, though flight disruptions are expected to continue until at least Thursday morning.
Photos: Super Typhoon Ragasa leaves trail of destruction in Hong Kong
China evacuates 1.9 million in Guangdong province
China has evacuated 1.9 million people so far in Guangdong province, local authorities say.
The province is an economic powerhouse and home to more than 125 million people.
The national weather agency forecast the super typhoon would make landfall between the cities of Yangjiang and Zhanjiang this evening.
Schools, factories and transit services were suspended in about a dozen cities.
Taiwan premier calls for inquiry after 14 killed in Super Typhoon Ragasa
Taiwan premier Cho Jung-tai has called for an inquiry into what went wrong with evacuation orders in an eastern county where flooding from a breached mountain lake killed 14, as fresh warnings spooked residents.
Sub-tropical Taiwan, frequently hit by typhoons, normally has a well-oiled disaster mechanism that averts mass casualties by moving people out of potential danger zones quickly.
But many residents in Guangfu, an inundated town in the beauty spot of Hualien thronged by tourists, said there was insufficient warning when the lake overflowed during yesterday's torrential rains brought by Super Typhoon Ragasa.
The premier said the immediate priority was to find 129 people still missing, but questions remained.
"For the 14 who have tragically passed away, we must investigate why evacuation orders were not carried out in the designated areas," he told reporters in Guangfu.
"This is not about assigning blame, but about uncovering the truth."
The barrier lake, formed by landslides triggered by earlier heavy rain in the island's sparsely populated east, burst its banks to send a wall of water into Guangfu.
