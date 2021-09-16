Scientists ‘concerned’ over government’s plans for hydrogen home heating

Scientists have expressed their concerns over the government’s plans to consider the use of hydrogen for heating people’s homes.

The UK has pledged to phase out new gas boilers by the mid 2030s as part of plans to get the country to net-zero emissions by 2050.

And in a blueprint set out last month, the government promised to spend just over £100m to “kickstart a world-leading hydrogen economy”, including plans to pilot the use of hydrogen in home heating.