Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee on the heatwave, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the move was a “progression” of the “significant work “ that had already been done to prepare.

The spokesman said that there were a number of contingency measures which have been enacted or are ready to be enacted.

It comes as the Met Office have predicted record-breaking temperatures are on the cards early next week, where the mercury could climb to 35C in some parts of the UK.

As parts of southeast England sweltered at 31C on Tuesday, the Met Office issued an updated “amber” extreme heat warning covering 17 and 18 July for much of England and Wales.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said there were “tried and tested” plans in the NHS for increasing staffing in relevant areas.

“There have already been some co-ordination meetings at official level across government,” the spokesman said.

“This is a progression of that to ensure that - as we come into what are predicted to be the hottest days - that the necessary mitigations and actions are in place or being but in place.

“A lot of this is making sure the public are aware of the advice that is available - particularly those with young children or vulnerable family members.”

More to follow...