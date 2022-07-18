Heatwave: UK’s highest temperature could be broken twice in next two days, Met Office says
The UK’s highest temperature could be broken twice in the next two days, according to the Met Office.
Extreme temperatures of 37C and 38C are forecast in parts of England on Monday, and highs of around 40C could be recorded on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.
“There’s a chance that we might break the record which is 38.7C today and then potentially again tomorrow,” Nicola Maxey, a spokesperson for the Met Office told The Independent.
The previous record stood at 38.7C at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.
Professor Penelope told BBC’s Radio 4’s Today programme it was possible temperatures on Tuesday could even surpass 40C.
“Fory-one isn’t off the cards,” she told the show. “We’ve even got some 43s in the model but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.”
More follows
