People are being advised not to travel on public transport unless “absolutely necessary” as services will be reduced due to the heatwave of up to 40°C forecast for the next few days.

It comes after the Met Office issued amber and red alerts warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.

Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Lord told LBC that there will be reduced services across the network “because of the safety restrictions we need to put in place due to the heat.”

London North East Railway (LNER) tweeted: “On Tuesday July 19, DO NOT TRAVEL between London Kings Cross and south of York & Leeds, as no trains will run. Only travel if necessary to other destinations.”

Avanti West Coast said passengers should travel only if “absolutely necessary” from Sunday until Tuesday as there will be fewer services and possible delays due to “Network Rail-imposed speed restrictions.”

During very hot weather, train speed has to be limited to reduce the risk of damaging the tracks, which can buckle in extreme cases.

Meanwhile, BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King has pointed out that temperatures could reach 42°C in the East Midlands on Tuesday – tweeting that this level of heat “just shouldn’t happen.”