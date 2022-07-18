Jump to content
Liveupdated1658114467

UK weather - live: Trains cancelled and people urged to stay home as 42C heat forecast

Reduced services will be in place, and trains will travel slower to reduce risk of tracks buckling

Lamiat Sabin,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 18 July 2022 04:21
UK hot weather: How to stay cool in a heatwave

People are being advised not to travel on public transport unless “absolutely necessary” as services will be reduced due to the heatwave of up to 40°C forecast for the next few days.

It comes after the Met Office issued amber and red alerts warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.

Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Lord told LBC that there will be reduced services across the network “because of the safety restrictions we need to put in place due to the heat.”

London North East Railway (LNER) tweeted: “On Tuesday July 19, DO NOT TRAVEL between London Kings Cross and south of York & Leeds, as no trains will run. Only travel if necessary to other destinations.”

Avanti West Coast said passengers should travel only if “absolutely necessary” from Sunday until Tuesday as there will be fewer services and possible delays due to “Network Rail-imposed speed restrictions.”

During very hot weather, train speed has to be limited to reduce the risk of damaging the tracks, which can buckle in extreme cases.

Meanwhile, BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King has pointed out that temperatures could reach 42°C in the East Midlands on Tuesday – tweeting that this level of heat “just shouldn’t happen.”

1658112540

What is a heatwave?

The Met Office defines a heatwave as “an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity”.

The UK experiences occasional heatwaves but these are less frequent and intense than those seen elsewhere around the world.

A record was broken in summer 2019 with a maximum temperature of 38.7C recorded at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on 25 July.

Read more here:

Stuti Mishra18 July 2022 03:49
1658111421

NHS braced for surge in patients as ‘danger to life’ heatwave warning comes into force

The NHS is bracing itself for a surge in the numbers of people admitted to hospital as the heatwave which is forecast to bring record temperature to the UK grips the country.

Extra measures are being enforced for ambulance services after the Met Office issued amber and red alerts.

The Met Office has issued the UK’s first ever red alert across a large part of England – from London to Manchester and York – as record-breaking temperatures are forecast for early next week, writes Lamiat Sabin.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain18 July 2022 03:30
1658107821

Britons should ‘enjoy the sunshine,’ says Dominic Raab amid warnings people will die due to extreme heat

Britons should “enjoy the sunshine” during the heatwave, Dominic Raab has said, despite warnings the extreme temperatures could cause thousands of deaths.

The deputy prime minister said people should be “resilient” as temperatures are set to skyrocket to 40C on Monday and Tuesday, writes Joe Middleton.

“Obviously there is some common sense practical advice we are talking about – stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream – those sorts of things,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain18 July 2022 02:30
1658104221

ICYMI- Boris Johnson skips heatwave crisis meeting to ‘host Chequers party’

Boris Johnson skipped a crisis meeting on the looming life-threatening heatwave apparently to host a party at his luxury Chequers rural retreat.

Ministers and experts gathered in the Cabinet Office on Saturday afternoon for a Cobra meeting to prepare for temperatures hitting an unprecedented 40C on Monday.

But the prime minister was 30 miles away in Buckinghamshire at a get together for friends and family, ahead of being kicked out of his country retreat at the start of September, writes Rob Merrick.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain18 July 2022 01:30
1658100621

Use these effective tips to help handle the heatwave if you don’t have AC

As the heatwave approaches, it’s important to know how to keep your home cool, especially if you do not have air-conditioning.

From closing your windows during the day to building your own DIY AC, here is what you can do to lower the temperature in your home.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain18 July 2022 00:30
1658093123

Concerns for welfare of someone in the water

Emergency services launched a search after receiving reports of concern for the welfare on a male seen in a river in Northumberland on Sunday.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.12pm this afternoon to reports of concerns for someone in the water off Piper Road in Ovingham.

“We currently have seven resources on scene but are currently unable to provide any further information.”

Northumbria Police tweeted: “Shortly before 4.15pm today we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male who was seen in the river near to Ovingham.

“Emergency services were deployed to the area and remain at the scene to locate the male and bring him to safety.

“There is a large multi-agency presence in the area and we would ask the public to not to gather and avoid the area where possible.”

Katy Clifton17 July 2022 22:25
1658089836

Government urged to act now

Ministers have been urged to take action to make Britain fit to cope with extreme heat as the country faces temperatures above 40C for the first time.

Richard Millar, head of adaptation at the Climate Change Committee, which advises the government, told The Independent around 2,000 people die each year due to heat-related injury and illness in the UK but that could rise to around 7,000 by mid-century if the government doesn’t act urgently to adapt to climate change.

Read more below:

Katy Clifton17 July 2022 21:30
1658088032

Truss and Sunak’s view on net zero target

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Liz Truss said she backed the target, but “we need to deliver it in a way that doesn’t harm people and businesses”, highlighting her plan for a moratorium on the green levy on energy bills.

Rishi Sunak backed the target, saying it was about the inheritance left to children and grandchildren. “But we need to bring people with us and if we go too hard and too fast then we will lose people and that’s no way to get there,” he said.

Katy Clifton17 July 2022 21:00
1658086232

Tory rivals on climate targets

As temperatures prepare to hit record levels, over in the Tory leadership debate this evening Penny Mordaunt has she is committed to the target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, but “it mustn’t clobber people”.

Tom Tugendhat told the ITV debate he was committed to “making sure we deliver the nuclear reactors to keep us green”, supporting carbon capture and storage projects and changing “the way we do wind farms” so they can be delivered more quickly.

Kemi Badenoch said the 2050 target was for a time when none of them would be in office “to be accountable for it”.

“If there are things in the plan that will bankrupt this country, I will change them, if there are things in the plan that will make life difficult for ordinary people, I will change them,” she said. “I do believe in climate change, but we have to do it in a way that is sustainable.”

Katy Clifton17 July 2022 20:30
1658084682

Water providers suffer supply issues

Water providers are experiencing supply issues due to the hot weather, with some reporting lower pressure levels and others warning of further disruption.

Affinity Water said the heat is resulting in lower water pressure in areas such as London, Essex and Surrey.

The company urged customers to avoid non-essential water usage and said it predicts an extra 164 million litres of water will be needed on Monday compared to normal demand.

“Because of the hot weather, many of us are using much more water,” the provider said.

“This means you may notice lower pressure or no water when demand is higher in your area.”

Katy Clifton17 July 2022 20:04

