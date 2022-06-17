✕ Close Heatwave warnings

Parks of the UK are expected to witness the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures peaking at 34C (93.2F) today.

The Met Office said London and some places in East Anglia are most likely to touch a sweltering 34C while most parts of England and Wales are expected to hit 27-30C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued several heat health alerts covering much of England.

A Level 3 Heat-Health alert has been issued for London, the East of England and the South East. A Level 2 alert remains in place for the East Midlands and South West.

Yesterday was confirmed as the hottest day of the year so far, a day after the temperature hit 29.3C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens in London.

The increase in warm weather over the years in the UK has been linked to climate change, with the Met Office warning that this week’s high temperatures used to be “rare” for June but have been seen several times in recent years.