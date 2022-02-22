Storm Franklin weather updates: Danger to life alert after river bursts banks as 32,000 homes without power
Forecasters have warned the latest storm could hamper the clear-up following Storm Eunice
Storm Franklin has left severe flooding in its wake – and a “danger to life” warning has been issued along the River Severn.
There are still more than 280 flood warnings and alerts across the UK.
Rivers have burst their banks, stranded residents have been rescued by boat, and a railway station has been left looking like a Venetian canal.
Northern Ireland has been badly affected, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had to flee their homes.
In Ironbridge, Shropshire, residents have been told to pack their bags and leave amid fears the rising Severn could breach a flood barrier.
Following winds of more than 75mph, National Rail advised people to check routes before setting off, and several train operators have warned against travelling.
Storm Franklin is the third to strike in four days. It comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, which killed three people in the UK and left 1.4 million homes without power. Some 32,000 are still without electricity.
A Met Office yellow weather warning has now been lifted.
Heavy rain likely to impact storm recovery efforts
Heavy rains set to lash the UK are likely to worsen the risk of flooding and impact the recovery efforts of the nation battered by three storms last week.
The three storms- Dudley, Eunice and Franklin- left nearly 1.4 million homes without electricity for about three days.
According to the latest figures, about 30,000 households are still without power, with the authorities urging some locals to evacuate.
Read the full report here:
Heavy rain may ‘slow down’ storm recovery efforts and risk further flooding
The Met Office has said heavy showers lashing northern England and Northern Ireland were set to move south-eastwards on Tuesday.
Streets of Matlock ‘a river’ after Storm Franklin flooding
Streets in Matlock, Derbyshire, were “a river” after heavy rains brought by Storm Franklin.
Phil Gregory, who lives nearby, said the water may only have been a foot or two deep, but it was “enough to wreck businesses”.
He criticised the government for failing to act after severe floods hit the town in 2019.
“My heart goes out to the business owners who are still recovering from lockdown measures and the previous flooding a couple of years ago,” he said.
“My message to the government is: take action now, stop building on flood plains and help small businesses and homeowners in the long term with proper flood defences.”
You can read the full story below.
Streets of Matlock ‘a river’ after Storm Franklin flooding
The flooding was partly caused by runoff from nearby fields, says councillor
Storms flatten Kent family’s garden and leave them without power for days
Thousands of families across the UK are still without electricity days after Storm Eunice.
Fifty-six-year-old David Thomas described how gusts brought trees and power lines toppling into his family’s garden in Oldbury, Kent.
Without power, they’ve been staying warm with a wood burner, cooking eggs and sausages in a pan over the fire.
You can read the full story below.
Storms flatten Kent family’s garden and leave them without power for days
David Thomas and his family have been staying warm with a wood burner and generator since Storm Eunice toppled trees and power lines in their garden.
Photos show River Severn flooding amid danger to life warning
A “danger to life” flood warning has been issued along the River Severn.
The Environment Agency said the top flood alert was in place in Ironbridge, Shropshire due to high waters “threatening to overtop flood barriers”.
Images show homes have already been inundated.
Storm Franklin in pictures
Storm Franklin has brought power cuts, damage, evacuations and travel disruption.
The PA news agency’s photographers have been following the storm.
You can see their images in the piece below.
In Pictures: Storm Franklin piles on the misery
The third named storm of the week blew in just days after Storm Eunice.
BREAKING: Storm Franklin: ‘Danger to life’ flood warning issued for River Severn
‘Danger to life’ flood warning issued for River Severn
A “danger to life” flood warning has been issued along the River Severn as Storm Franklin batters the UK.
What goes up… Clone of Newton’s apple tree falls during storm
A clone of Issac Newton’s apple tree toppled over during Storm Eunice.
The tree cutting was planted at Cambridge University’s Botanic Garden in 1954.
A falling fruit from the original was said to have inspired the famed physicist’s theory of gravity.
You can read the full story here.
Rotherham train station likened to Venice after torrential rain
A submerged South Yorkshire railway station has been likened to Venice following Storm Franklin’s torrential rains.
Train operator Northern posted a photograph of Rotherham Central station’s tracks covered in water.
British Transport Police South Yorkshire likened it to the Italian city of canals.
Hundreds of flood warnings are in place across UK and travellers have been advised to check train schedules.
Reporter Maryam Zakir-Hussain has the story below.
Train station underwater as hundreds of flood warnings in place across UK
Rotherham train station likened to Venice after torrential rain
