Storm Franklin has left severe flooding in its wake – and a “danger to life” warning has been issued along the River Severn.

There are still more than 280 flood warnings and alerts across the UK.

Rivers have burst their banks, stranded residents have been rescued by boat, and a railway station has been left looking like a Venetian canal.

Northern Ireland has been badly affected, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had to flee their homes.

In Ironbridge, Shropshire, residents have been told to pack their bags and leave amid fears the rising Severn could breach a flood barrier.

Following winds of more than 75mph, National Rail advised people to check routes before setting off, and several train operators have warned against travelling.

Storm Franklin is the third to strike in four days. It comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, which killed three people in the UK and left 1.4 million homes without power. Some 32,000 are still without electricity.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has now been lifted.