Liveupdated1626945087

UK weather news - live: Roads melt in heatwave as thundery showers expected at weekend

Follow the latest updates

Zoe Tidman
Thursday 22 July 2021 10:11
comments
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Most of the country is expected to see another day of hot and dry weather, after temperatures have soared into the late 20s and early 30Cs this week.

Road melting has been reported across the country during the heat, including in Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Worcestershire - all covered a extreme heat warning due to expire at the end of the day.

Despite the warm weather, parts of the country have been hit with hail over the past week, which has crushed gardens and smashed windows in some places. In Leicestershire, residents described it as the size of tennis balls.

The heatwave is expected to continue until the weekend, when the weather is expected to take a more unsettled turn and temperatures due to fall back towards average.

Recommended

1626945087

‘Warm and sunny’ morning

The Met Office says this morning will be “warm and sunny” for most of the UK.

See their forecast here:

Zoe Tidman22 July 2021 10:11
1626942928

How to spot heatstroke

As the UK’s hot weather is set to carry on, how can you ensure you stay safe and well during the heatwave?

Sabrina Barr takes a look at how to spot the signs of heatstroke and how to treat it:

Heatstroke symptoms and treatment: The signs you need to know

Britons have been urged to 'stay safe' as heatwave brings the hottest day of the UK

Zoe Tidman22 July 2021 09:35
1626942298

People bask in sunshine

The UK is set for another hot day today as this week’s heatwave continues.

Here are some images of Britons making the most of the sunshine yesterday:

People enjoy the sun on Southend beach in Essex

(PA)

A swimmer dives into the water at Hampstead Heath men's bathing pond in London

(AFP via Getty Images)

People enjoy the warm weather on West Kirby beach in Merseyside

(REUTERS)
Zoe Tidman22 July 2021 09:24
1626940668

UK braces for wet weekend

A heatwave which has baked the UK over the last few days is expected to end with thunderstorms across much of England and Wales this weekend, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across much of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday, saying heavy rain and thundery showers could cause flooding and transport disruption.

But meteorologist Tom Morgan said that while some areas within the warning zone could see a month’s worth of rain, the storms were unlikely to be as bad as those seen on Tuesday.

“The weekend weather is just going to be more generally wet,” he said.

PA

Zoe Tidman22 July 2021 08:57
1626938375

Thursday’s forecast

Here is what the Met Office says about the forecast for today:

“Another hot, dry and sunny day for most. Isolated afternoon showers may affect parts of Wales, northern and central England and more cloud in western parts turning sunshine more hazy. Cloudier in the far north.”

Zoe Tidman22 July 2021 08:19
1626936847

Roads melt across country

The blistering temperatures of the last few days have led to roads melting in several areas of England, with the surface sticking to car tyres.

Road crews have sought to alleviate disruption by spreading grit and dust on the asphalt to create temporary solid surfaces until more extensive examinations and repairs can be undertaken.

Road melting has been reported in places such as Cornwall, Somerset, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.

Celine Wadhera and Liam James report:

UK Weather: British roads melt in heatwave ahead of ‘torrential’ weekend rain

Roads have been melting amid the UK’s first ‘extreme heat’ warning

Zoe Tidman22 July 2021 07:54
1626936748

Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of UK weather amid the current heatwave.

Zoe Tidman22 July 2021 07:52

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments