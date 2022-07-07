Health officials have warned that vulnerable people are at risk next week as the UK is set to swelter in the second heatwave in weeks.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s across much of England and Wales over the next few days, with a chance of hitting 30C on Tuesday and Wednesday in parts of the southeast.

Scotland will be cooler but should see temperatures pushing towards the mid-20s as the new week begins. Northern Ireland will see similar temperatures, after marking its warmest day of the year so far on Thursday at 23.5C.

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued level 2 heat health alerts covering London, southeast England and the east of England for when the heatwave draws in next week.

The warnings will be in place from 9am on Monday until 9am on Friday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead.”

The UK last experienced a heatwave three weeks ago (PA)

Dr Sousa suggested measures to “beat the heat” such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly.

Britain last experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, peaking at 32.4C on 17 June for the hottest day of the year so far.

David Oliver, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said next week’s heatwave will be longer than the last.

He said: “We’re at the start of a stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales, that could last for much of next week.

Heatwave is predicted next week (PA)

“In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week. Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year, as well as dry and sunny.”

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature thresholds which differ by county. London’s threshold is 28C, Northumberland’s is 25C.

Over the weekend before the heatwave arrives, most areas are expected to be dry with warm sunshine and hot temperatures. The northwest, meanwhile, may see some cloud and light rain.