UK weather news - live: Snow blankets parts of Britain during -6C Arctic freeze as ice warning issued
Met Office issues multiple alerts, warning of potential for injury and road and rail delays
A blast of icy Arctic air has seen snow blanket parts of Britain, with flurries reported as far south as London, prompting warnings of travel disruption.
After overnight temperatures dropped as low as -6C in Scotland, much of the UK remained in sub-zero conditions on Thursday morning, with the mercury forecast to sit at 0C in St Alban’s, -3C in Derry and and -2C in Glasgow.
Predicting hail, sleet and snow across the country, the Met Office has issued multiple weather alerts for ice on Thursday and Friday stretching the length of the UK, warning of the potential for injury and, in southeast England, disruption on rail and road networks due to ice and possibly snow.
There were already reports of long queues on the M62 near Greater Manchester on Thursday, with the icy conditions blamed for multiple accidents reported on the A61 in Derbyshire.
Motorists were urged to take care where necessary, while several councils in northeast England introduced severe weather emergency protocols, including services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.
Three traffic accidents reported on same road in Derbyshire
Snow and ice on the A61 led to three separate crashes, according to the Derby Roads Policing Unit.
Nobody was injured in the accidents, police said.
Motorists in northeast England urged to give gritters space on roads
Gritters were out in force overnight as temperatures plummeted.
National Highways urged motorists in northeast England to take care if travelling on Thursday morning, writing on Twitter: “We have gritting resources out on all our routes in the North East.
“They have been treating and ploughing as needed since 10pm last night and continue to work to clear any lying snow. Please give them space to work and take care if out and about this morning.”
Snow reported as far south as London
While the heaviest of the snow appears to have fallen in northern England, there have been reports of flurries hitting as far south as the capital.
And in its current forecast for London and southeast England, the Met Office warns of “blustery wintry showers for many through the day”, with “hail, sleet and further brief snow in places”.
Here are some of the reports of snow from Londoners on Twitter, including Eastern Eye reporter Sophie Wallace:
Met Office issues fresh alerts for ice and snow
In the past hour, the Met Office has issued multiple new weather alerts.
A previous warning had been in force until 10 am in the east, spanning from Orkney to Dover, warning the public to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries, and potential travel disruption.
Now it has issued a fresh warning lasting for 13 hours from 9pm tonight, spanning as far south as Lincolnshire, cautioning that snow and hail showers will again lead to icy conditions carrying the same risks.
A further alert, in force in mainly coastal regions in the southeast from midnight until 10am on Friday, warns that ice and perhaps snow also mean that roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Temperatures plummet after highs of 20C with arrival of Arctic freeze
After a week of warm, sunny conditions which brought highs of 20C, the Met Office had warned that the final days of March would be marked by a noticeable change, with colder Arctic air pushing south across most of the UK and bringing unsettled conditions.
Overnight on Wednesday, temperatures were expected to drop as far as -6C in the Highlands and to -2 in central Wales.
The Met Office’s forecast suggested that, as of 7am on Thursday morning, the mercury remained low across the UK, with temperatures at 0C in St Alban’s, at -1C in Powys, Wales, and at -3C in Derry.
At the upper end, Glasgow and Tiree in the Hebrides were forecast to be experiencing temperatures of 3C, according to the Met Office.
Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to provide you with live updates on the latest weather in the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies