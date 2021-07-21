✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The Met Office has extended its first ever amber warning for extreme heat until Friday as the UK continues to sweat in temperatures pushing 30C.

England reached its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday – 32.2C recorded at Heathrow Airport.

The heat warning on Wednesday and Thursday of this week applies to parts of southern and central England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Friday’s extreme heat warning applies only to Northern Ireland, where the Met Office said temperatures “both by day and night will increase ... leading to public health impacts”.

While much of England is set to sizzle, scattered thunderstorms are forecast to return, with heavy rain set for this weekend. As of Wednesday morning, the Environment Agency had 17 flood alerts in place throughout parts of London, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.