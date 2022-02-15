UK weather news – live: Flood alerts issued as Storm Dudley to hit with heavy rain, snow and 90mph winds
Storm Dudley is due to hit the UK on Wednesday and Thursday before Strom Eustice arrives on Friday
Flood alerts have been issued as Britain braces for two storms to hit this week bringing heavy rain, gale force winds and a chance of snow.
Weather officials have put in place 11 flood alerts which could affect residents in several regions across the country.
For the areas where the alerts are in place, residents are being warned that "flooding is possible - be prepared".
Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts on Wednesday and Thursday before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.
Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.
A yellow warning will also cover the southern part of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Friday until 9pm.
Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.
He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself.
Ice, snow and 90mph wind warnings
Ice alerts could be issued later in the week, on top of warnings over snow, wind and rain, the Met Office says.
You can read the full story below.
Snow and 90mph wind warnings in your area as UK braces for Storms Dudley and Eunice
Three days of ‘danger for life’ weather warnings in place for UK this week
Storm Dudley: Where are weather warnings in place?
Storm Dudley will be the first of the two tempests.
It will hit the northern half of the UK from tomorrow afternoon through to Thursday.
The graphic below shows where the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind – and were an amber warning for stronger and more disruptive gusts is in place.
Powerful jet stream driving storms
This Met Office graphic shows how the two storms will develop this week.
It says they are beig driven by a powerful jet stream which if fuelling areas of low pressure.
"This will bring #strong winds and #gales across parts of the country this week," the service says.
Windy conditions in London
A woman battles with her umbrella on Westminster Bridge, London, in high winds and rain in the capital.
London is expected to get its worst weather on Friday, when a yellow warning for wind in place.
Some parts of the capital could experience gusts of up to 70mph.
Engineers on standby if storms cause power black outs
Engineers have been put on standby in case of electricity black outs when two storms hit this week, a power operator has said.
Electricity North West says it has plans in place to monitor the network and ensure supplies and teams are available to respond if the storm causes damage to overhead lines.
Sam Loukes, incident manager for Electricity North West, said: “We’ve been monitoring the weather for several days and started to plan ahead of the naming of Storms Dudley and Eunice.
“The forecast is for extremely strong winds and throughout the week, we’ll have local teams on standby and they’ll be ready to respond quickly, our customer team will also be available for support and we’ll be providing regular updates through our social media channels and website.”
RAC adds to driver warnings
The RAC is also urging motorists to think carefully about driving over the next three days.
Rod Dennis, an RAC spokesman, said: “The strength of the wind brought about by Storm Dudley will make driving conditions extremely difficult for drivers in the north of the UK, so we urge people to delay their journeys until the storm passes if at all possible.
"Anyone who does set out should stick to major roads if they can, reduce their speed while driving and have a firm grip of the steering wheel at all times but especially when overtaking high-sided vehicles.”
He added: "We also recommend parking away from trees as the storm may well cause some to fall."
"It's vital drivers plan ahead and keep tuned to weather forecasts over the next few days to understand where is likely to see the greatest disruption from the weather."
What is causing storms?
Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen says an "active jet stream" is driving "low pressure systems across the country".
The weather service says that pin-pointing the strongest winds and worst-affected areas is uncertain at the moment, although coastal areas in North East England and Scotland could see the strongest gales.
Storm Dudley is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 80mph-90mph on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland, with 60mph-70mph possible further inland.
Winds are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters said.
Storm Eunice will track across central areas of the UK on Friday with further very strong winds expected, with 60mph-70mph gusts possible inland, perhaps even stronger in some places.
Think twice about driving in storms, National Highways says
Motorists have been warned to consider whether journeys later this week are absolutely necessary as two named storms approach the UK with the promise of dangerous winds and even blizzards.
National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.
“If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.”
Mr Phillips added: “In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.
“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”
Flood alerts issued
Latest weather update
Here is the latest forecast from Meteogroup UK
Tuesday night: Rain across southern England will turn increasingly light and patchy. Rain across Northern Ireland will also push eastwards into Wales and south-west England. Overnight rain will continue to spread northwards and eastwards and will be locally heavy. Rain will ease across most areas by dawn
Wednesday: Early outbreaks of rain will clear from eastern areas during the morning. It will then be mostly dry but cloudy during the morning however rain and showers will spread eastwards to become widespread during the afternoon and will be locally heavy and thundery. Rain may be wintry across Scotland
Outlook (Thursday and Friday): Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and variable amounts of patchy cloud. A chance of showers which may be wintry across northern areas. Friday will bring an unsettled and overcast day with cloudy skies and rain pushing northwards and eastwards and will be heavy and persistent at times
