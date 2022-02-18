Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert
Red warning means dangerous winds could put lives at risk
Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.
The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.
Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.
She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.
The prime minister said the army was “on standby” to assist, and government ministers have held an emergency Cobra meeting.
Widespread school closures have been announced in Wales and Devon, all train services in Wales will be suspended, and people in England have been urged not to travel by rail or road if possible.
Forecasters fear strong winds could hit 100mph in some parts of the country and put lives at risk.
The storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions further north, and will hit just days after Storm Dudley saw winds and rain sweep across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and bringing trains to a standstill.
Severe flood warning in 10 areas
The Met department has issued 10 severe flood warnings which means there is a “danger to life”.
The warnings have been issued for:
• Epney on the Severn Estuary
• Framilode and Priding on the Severn Estuary
• Frampton, Upper Framilode, and Saul on the Severn Estuary
• River Severn at Hempsted
• River Severn at Minsterworth and Stonebench
• River Severn at Sandhurst and Maisemore
• Tidal Severn from Elmore to Rodley
• Westbury, Broadoak, and Newnham on the Severn Estuary
• Wye Estuary at Brockweir
• Wye Estuary at Elmdale, Chepstow
Apart from this, as many as 26 warnings are in force where “flooding is expected” due to the storm.
The flooding is expected in Ayr to Troon, Loch Ryan, South West Rhins, and West Luce Bay among other places.
Several vaccination centres to be shut
Amid rare danger-to-life warnings from approaching storm Eunice, some of the Covid-19 vaccination centres would be closed across the country on Friday.
The services will be impacted in the South of England’s centres in Aylesbury, Oxford and Reading as they will be shut.
Appointments for those hours will be rescheduled and the centres are expected to resume on Saturday.
Drive-through Covid testing centres at the Royal Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch hospitals will also be shit.
Travel disruption: Latest advice on airports, railways and roads
Strong winds from Storm Eunice could cause trees to topple onto train lines, possibly leading to delays and cancellations, the Rail Delivery Group said.
A Network Rail spokesman said disruption is “inevitable” and Welsh services will be suspended for the whole day.
The railway operator said there will be blanket speed restrictions of 50mph in most places, with winds forecast to reach 90mph in some areas.
London North East Railway urged customers with tickets for Friday to travel on Saturday instead or get a refund due to expected disruption and damage.
Some airports including Gatwick and Stansted are advising customers to check the status of their flights with airlines, as well as allowing plenty of time to travel.
RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “People who can work from home tomorrow should definitely do so, and we also urge people not to be tempted to drive to the coast to take photos of the extreme conditions.”
Storm Eunice will hit Netherlands with gusts of 80mph
The UK is not the only country in Storm Eunice’s path.
The storm will make its way through some of the most densely populated parts of Europe.
Is expected to hit the Netherlands on Friday afternoon with gusts of up to 80mph, the Dutch meteorology institute said.
It urged people to stay indoors if possible.
KLM, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM, said it would cancel almost 170 flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.
Storm Eunice prompts danger-to-life warnings with people told to stay indoors
Storm Eunice has prompted rare danger-to-life warnings, with winds expected to exceed 90mph.
Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: “The whole of the country will be affected by the extremely strong and damaging winds, which will cause significant disruption.
“People will see significant delays to travel and power cuts, so you should avoid travelling if you can and stay at home when winds reach the highest speeds.
“In areas covered by the red warning, especially coastal regions, there is likely to be overtopping of the sea, flooding to roads and homes, trees being overturned, tiles coming off buildings and power lines being toppled over.
“I’d advise people to tie down objects in their gardens, check for cancelled flights – they may not be able to land – and think about travelling by train or roads due to traffic or delays or because bridges may be closed.
“Make sure you follow the advice of local authorities and councils, fasten doors and windows tonight and tomorrow morning and keep your cars locked in garages or away from trees and walls.”
Storm Eunice prompts danger-to-life warnings with people told to stay indoors
From Friday morning there is a risk of ‘flying debris resulting in danger to life’ as well as damage to buildings and homes.
London Eye and Legoland among attractions closing because of Storm Eunice
Several tourist attractions are temporarily closing across the UK on Friday because of Storm Eunice.
The London Eye, Legoland and a number of parks, museums, gardens and exhibitions will close on Friday amid warnings of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.
You can read the full story below.
London Eye and Legoland among attractions closing because of Storm Eunice
The Met Office is warning of ‘flying debris resulting in danger to life’ and ‘damage to buildings and homes’ on Friday.
Cornwall’s biggest bus operator says there will be no services before 7am
Cornwall’s biggest bus operator says there will be no services “before 7am at the earliest”.
As Storm Eunice approaches, Go Cornwall Bus said the decision was taken for safety reasons.
Storm Eunice 'about to bulldoze through some of the most densely populated parts of Europe’
Scott Duncan, a forecaster and weather modeller, has produced this graphic showing Storm Eunice’s path.
He described how the storm was “about to bulldoze through some of the most densely populated parts of Europe.”
Earlier, Mr Duncan told The Independent there were “only a handful of storms that are comparable to this in recent history”, such as the Burns’ Day Storm on 25 January 1990 when 3 million trees were flattened and insurers recorded £3bn worth of damage.
Graphic shows how Storm Eunice will strengthen under jet stream
This Met Office graphic shows how Storm Eunice will ramp up beneath the jet stream, a fast moving ribbon of air several miles above the earth's surface.
It said: “Storm Eunice is under a powerful part of the jet stream, where winds are close to 200mph and this will help Eunice to rapidly strengthen during the next 12 to 24 hours.”
Falling power line kills 13 dogs during Storm Dudley
Thirteen dogs have died after being electrocuted when a cable fell on their kennel during Storm Dudley.
The pedigree animals were killed when a tree toppled and brought a section of overhead power line down on the Cuckavalda Gundogs kennels in Ampleforth, North Yorkshire.
The 11,000-volt cable collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
Eleven Labradors and two Cocker Spaniels, aged between six months and seven years, were killed.
The kennel’s owners Jack and Anna Peckitt said the “beautiful creatures” were “all taken far too young”.
You can read the story below.
Falling power line kills 13 dogs during Storm Dudley
The pedigree animals were electrocuted when a falling tree brought a cable crashing down on their kennel
