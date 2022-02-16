UK weather news – live: Storm Dudley ‘poses danger to life’ with 90mph winds as Scotland cancels most trains
ScotRail services over by 4pm as strong gusts threaten power cuts
Two storms are set to batter the UK this week with winds of up to 90mph predicted, which could put lives in danger, forecasters have warned.
Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country.
The storm may cause danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” the forecaster warned.
Train services in Scotland will stop by 4pm this afternoon – when the wind speeds are expected to reach their height – for safety reasons, Scotrail said.
Amber and yellow warnings will be in place in the UK from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.
Elsewhere, weather officials have put in place 11 flood alerts across the country.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption.”
How unusual is it to have two storms back to back?
The UK is currently braced for not one but two storms. Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice appears on Friday.
However, a pair of storms arriving in the UK in quick succession is not completely unheard of.
In 2018, Storm Ali arrived 19 September with gusts of up to 102 mph recorded. This was followed one day later by Storm Bronagh, which brought a gust of 78 mph and floods to parts of Wales and northern England.
Even the so-called ‘Great Storm’ of 16 October 1987, had a follow up act. The ‘Great Storm’ brought extensive damage to southeast England and parts of France.
Gusts of 115 mph were reported in West Sussex, there were 18 fatalities recorded and an estimated 15 million trees were flattened.
Only two days later, on 18 October 1987, another storm arrived in the UK with a top gust of 85 mph recorded in Devon.
Storm Dudley to spark travel chaos for trains, planes and ferries
Trains to stop running this afternoon in Scotland due to Storm Dudley danger
Train services will stop running by 4pm across Scotland when Storm Dudley is expected to be at its worst, ScotRail has announced.
Winds of up to 90mph are expected for much of Scotland and northern England this afternoon going into the evening.
Scotland’s primary rail operator, which runs all bar a few cross-border trains, said the high winds could damage infrastructure by blowing debris and trees onto tracks and interfere with overhead electric power lines and signals.
Most last services will depart from 2-3.30pm. ScotRail’s journey checker webpage lists the final departures for all routes and can be found at this link.
Aberdeen to Inverness, Far North and Kyle of Lochalsh lines are still scheduled to run. Some cross-border services will run at reduced speeds, ScotRail said.
Storm Dudley threatens travel chaos and ‘danger to life’ as Britain braces for 90mph winds today
The UK faces travel chaos today as Storm Dudley brings 90mph to large parts of the country.
A number of rail services have been already cancelled ahead of the storm’s expected arrival this afternoon.
The Met Office has issued a “danger to life warning” posed by flying debris and falling trees, while motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary journeys as powerful gales are expected to cause travel disruption.
Chiara Giordano and Charlene Rodrigues report:
In pictures: Strong winds sweep in across northern parts of Britain
Early signs of Storm Dudley’s impact are coming in from northern parts of the UK.
Met Office warns more bad weather on way after Storms Dudley and Eunice batter Britain
The Met Office has warned that more bad weather will follow Storms Dudley and Eunice, with “blustery conditions” expected across the UK on Sunday.
A low pressure system is forecast to arrive in the UK on Sunday, bringing with it “unsettled conditions,” which will linger on into next week, a spokesperson at the Met Office told The Independent.
Eleanor Sly has more:
Met Office warns more bad weather on way as storms batter Britain
The Met Office has warned that more bad weather will follow Storms Dudley and Eunice, with “blustery conditions” expected across the UK on Sunday.
Snow forecast on northern side of Storm Eunice
Snow, which could be heavy in places, is predicted to develop on the northern side of Storm Eunice as it moves across the UK on Friday.
The exact track of Storm Eunice remains uncertain, said the Met Office, and not all areas within the warning area are expected to see snow.
However, some places could experience around 5 cm of snow at low levels away from coasts.
This could rise to 30cm in the hills where accumulations are expected to be significantly higher.
Strong winds which are predicted to occur at the time may lead to very poor visibility, blizzard conditions and snow drifts developing.
Amber weather warning extended
The Met Office’s UK weather warnings have been updated with a new amber weather warning introduced on Friday England and Wales for wind.
Elsewhere, in Scotland a yellow weather warning for wind and snow has been put into place from 00:03 to 00:18 on Friday.
According to the Met Office, this means: “There is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”
Power supplies may also be affected and some rural communities could be cut off, the weather forecaster warned.
Stay away from waters edge warn coastguards as storms approach
Coastguards are warning people to avoid risking their lives taking photographs and selfies on the coast, against a backdrop of huge waves brought on by the impending storms.
Standing on top of a pier, promenade or clifftop during high winds could knock people into the sea, putting lives at risk, HM Coastguard in Cornwall warned.
They said: "While storm watching can be spectacular, trying to capture the most amazing shot is not worth putting your own safety at risk
"Please take great care if you are going to look at the waves.”
When coastguards and the RNLI get called to rescue selfie-seekers in trouble, they also put their own lives at risk.
The added: "Think about other people's safety as well as your own.
"No photo is worth your life, it only takes 15cm of water to take your legs out and sweep you off your feet.
"Keep back from cliff edges, piers, harbour walls and other exposed areas."
Elsewhere, the RNLI wrote on Twitter: “With Storms Dudley and Eunice set to batter our coasts this week, please #RespectTheWater.
“Check weather, tide and swell forecasts before you consider heading to the coast and avoid taking unnecessary risks by staying well back from stormy seas and breaking waves.”
Wind speeds increase across the UK as Storm Dudley approaches
