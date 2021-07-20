UK weather news - live: Temperatures set to soar into 30s as Met Office issues ‘extreme heat warning’
Latest updates as Britain swelters
The UK is set to soar to swelter with highs into the 30s this week after the Met Office issued an unprecedented heat warning.
Parts of the country are forecast to could reach 33C, with the heat expected to last from Tuesday until at least Thursday, with Britain on track to be hotter than top European holiday destinations including Greece and Canary Islands.
It comes after the Met Office issued its first ever "amber extreme heat warning", which is similar to those issued when heavy rain or snow is forecast, and covers a large part of Wales, all of southwest England and parts of southern and central England.
The Met Office warned the extreme heat could have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, as well as bringing an increased wildfire risk.
Risk of isolated thundery downpours but most areas will stay dry
There is a risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons this week but most areas will stay dry, according to forecasters.
Met Office chief operational meteorologist, Steven Ramsdale, said: “The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week.
“Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focusses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.
“There’s a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most areas will stay dry until later in the week.
“Temperatures should begin to fall for most areas heading into the weekend, with some more unsettled conditions looking to develop.”
Met Office issues first extreme heat warning
First up, a recap from yesterday detailing the Met Office extreme heat warning.
The Extreme Heat Warning, which is issued in partnership with the Met Office’s public health partners across the UK, covers a large part of Wales, all of southwest England and parts of southern and central England. The amber warning will be in force until the end of Thursday.
The warning comes as the forecast continues to signal for unusually high temperatures for western areas in particular, as well as continuing high nighttime temperatures creating what the Met Office said were “potential impacts for health”.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the extreme heat being felt across parts of the UK, which has triggered an amber warning from the Met Office.
