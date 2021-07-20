✕ Close Related video: Worldwide wild weather as fires and flooding hit multiple continents

The UK is set to soar to swelter with highs into the 30s this week after the Met Office issued an unprecedented heat warning.

Parts of the country are forecast to could reach 33C, with the heat expected to last from Tuesday until at least Thursday, with Britain on track to be hotter than top European holiday destinations including Greece and Canary Islands.

It comes after the Met Office issued its first ever "amber extreme heat warning", which is similar to those issued when heavy rain or snow is forecast, and covers a large part of Wales, all of southwest England and parts of southern and central England.

The Met Office warned the extreme heat could have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, as well as bringing an increased wildfire risk.