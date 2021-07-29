UK weather warning – live: Storm Evert to hit as Met Office warns country not prepared for climate crisis
The first named summer storm of 2021 is due to hit southern parts of the UK tonight as experts warn that the UK is already seeing the effects of climate change, which will make the country increasingly warmer and wetter.
The news comes as experts warn the UK is becoming hotter and increasingly wet and sunny. Experts pointed out that in the space of 30 years, the UK has become 0.9C warmer and 6 per cent wetter.
Storm Evert will bring “unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK later today and into Friday,” said the Met Office. They have also issued a “be prepared” amber warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Storm Every fourth named UK summer storm
Storm Evert is the fourth named UK summer storm, following Storm Francis and Storm Ellen in 2020 and Storm Hector in 2018.
Storm Francis saw homes flooded, campers rescued and gales of up to 80mph in late August 2020, while a holidaymaker died in Cornwall after getting into difficulties at sea when Storm Ellen caused large waves and blustery conditions in the southwest.
The Met Office are warning of power cuts, road closures and “probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”
They have also warned of a “danger to life,” particularly on the coast.
Met Office issues Amber and Yellow wind warnings
The Met Office has forecast that Storm Evert will bring gales and winds of up to 75mph along with heavy rain to southern parts of the UK.
A Met Office Amber wind warning has been issued, covering the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall from 9pm on Wednesday to 7am Friday.
A Yellow wind warning has also been issued for parts of south Wales and along the south coast of England as far as Portsmouth.
The Met Office said: “Storm Evert will bring very strong winds to southwest England, perhaps causing damage to infrastructure and leading to travel disruption.”
They have warned: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”
The storm will approach the southwest of England and Wales, as well as parts of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon, said the Met Office. It will bring with it increasingly strong winds as the day goes on before moving to the east on Friday.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s blog covering Storm Evert.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies