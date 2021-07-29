✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The first named summer storm of 2021 is due to hit southern parts of the UK tonight as experts warn that the UK is already seeing the effects of climate change, which will make the country increasingly warmer and wetter.

The news comes as experts warn the UK is becoming hotter and increasingly wet and sunny. Experts pointed out that in the space of 30 years, the UK has become 0.9C warmer and 6 per cent wetter.

Storm Evert will bring “unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK later today and into Friday,” said the Met Office. They have also issued a “be prepared” amber warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.