US Air Force commits to cutting fossil fuels to fight climate crisis
‘We recognise that the world is facing ongoing and accelerating climate change and we must be prepared to respond, fight, and win’
The US Air Force says it will slash the use of fossil fuels to reduce the military’s massive carbon footprint.
The Department of the Air Force has announced it will reduce its reliance on fossil fuels as both aviation fuel and as an energy source in a newly-released Climate Action Plan.
The carbon footprint of all branches of the US military is similar to entire countries such as Denmark and Portugal, according to research from Boston University.
“Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight, and win, anytime and anywhere,” said Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.
“Our mission remains unchanged, but we recognise that the world is facing ongoing and accelerating climate change and we must be prepared to respond, fight, and win in this constantly changing world.”
The plan outlines how the Department of the Air Force expects to maintain air and space dominance in the face of climate risks, including strengthening the climate resilience of airbases, optimising energy use and pursuing alternative energy sources.
As well as seeking alternative energy for its bases and sustainable aviation fuel, the Air Force said it plans to educate both air staff and other workers about the risks of climate change.
The Air Force will also complete a pilot scheme using microreactors, or small nuclear devices, that can power an entire base.
Ed Oshiba, the acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, told NBC News: “I think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine kind of showed us just how fragile our energy supply chain can be, and the impact it can have.
“It underscores the need and the impetus to move forward as fast as we can on finding alternative energy sources.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies