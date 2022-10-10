Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Russians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chief

Consequences of Vladimir Putin’s ‘war of choice’ are felt by ordinary people in Russia, the GCHQ head is to say

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 10 October 2022 23:41
Comments
Ukranian student captures terrifying moment Russian missile explodes nearby in Kyiv

Ordinary Russian citizens are starting to see that Vladimir Putin misjudged his invasion of Ukraine, the head of the UK’s spy agency is expected to say.

Sir Jeremy Fleming – director of the intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ – is to make a speech on Tuesday in which he will state that Russians are feeling the consequences of Mr Putin’s “war of choice”.

His speech will follow a widespread bombing campaign carried out by Russian troops on Monday.

At least 11 Ukrainians died as Russia launched about 75 missiles in a widespread bombardment of Ukraine, which drew worldwide condemnation and vows of more sanctions against Russia.

GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Recommended

At the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture, Sir Jeremy is expected to say: “They’re [Russian citizens] seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation.

“They’re fleeing the draft, realising they can no longer travel. They know their access to modern technologies and external influences will be drastically restricted.

“And they are feeling the extent of the dreadful human cost of his war of choice.”

Russian men have refused to fight, have protested against conscription, and so many have fled Russia altogether that flights out of the country had been sold out and queues built up at the borders.

A driver walks near his burned car after a Russian military strike in Kyiv

(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Sir Jeremy will argue that the mobilisation of prisoners and inexperienced men “speaks of a desperate situation” that Russia is in as a result of its military losses and weakened manpower.

He will also say that the tide is turning against “exhausted” Russian forces whose “supplies and munitions are running out” and whose “gains are being reversed”.

In a speech in March, just weeks after Mr Putin launched the invasion, Sir Jeremy said intelligence had shown that some Russian soldiers had refused to carry out orders, sabotaged their own equipment and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian ‘terrorists should be brought down’

(Office of the President of Ukraine/YouTube)

Meanwhile, in his nightly address to Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday evening that the “world is with us” against Russia in the face of the latest attacks.

Mr Zelensky said: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together.

“Ukraine can’t be stopped. It only convinces us even more that terrorists should be brought down.

“The Russian army purposely struck these blows precisely during the morning rush hour. This is the typical tactic of terrorists. They wanted to instil more fear.”

Recommended

Mr Zelensky also vowed that Ukraine will be rebuilt and that “restoration work is currently underway across the country”.

The airstrikes came after the Kerch Bridge, a supply line to troops fighting to retain territory in the south of Ukraine, was damaged in a blast last week.

Mr Putin called the incident an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine and warned that he will react “harshly” to future Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in