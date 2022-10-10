Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liz Truss to urge world leaders not to waver after Russian strikes on Ukraine

G7 leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, with the PM also expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders in the coming days.

Dominic McGrath
Monday 10 October 2022 22:30
Prime Minister Liz Truss will speak to her G7 counterparts on Tuesday (Alistair Grant/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss will speak to her G7 counterparts on Tuesday (Alistair Grant/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss will urge G7 leaders to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine during crisis talks on Tuesday after Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

The missile and drone barrage was launched by Moscow in retaliation for what Vladimir Putin claimed was a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

The Russian attacks, which left at least 11 dead and 64 injured, prompted an international outcry.

G7 leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, with Ms Truss also expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders in the coming days.

The video call will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to Ms Truss on Monday.

Recommended

She is expected to urge fellow G7 leaders to “stay the course” in the battle against President Putin.

“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she is expected to say on Tuesday.

“Their bravery in the face of the most brutal acts of violence has earned the people of Ukraine global admiration.

“Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”

G7 leaders are also likely to discuss the global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion, amid plans to introduce a global cap on the price of Russian oil to target Mr Putin’s revenues.

Ukraine stepped up calls for western allies to provide anti-air and anti-missile systems in response to Monday’s strikes.

Recommended

Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while Russia also hit civilian areas and energy infrastructure across the country, from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv near the Polish border.

Mr Putin confirmed the strikes were retaliation for what he said was Ukraine’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, a crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea that has strategic and symbolic importance.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in