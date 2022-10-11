Russia-Ukraine news – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets
Moscow fired early in second day of renewed air campaign
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Air raid sirens rang across Ukraine as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.
Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment buildings, according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.
Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 105 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.
As many as 301 settlements in the regions of Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky remained without electricity this morning after Moscow targeted energy infrastructure around the country.
Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign.
Russia fired 12 rockets on Zaporizhzhia this morning – governor
Russia fired 12 missiles in an air strike on Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person in the southern Ukrainian city, regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, said.
The missiles struck a school, a medical facility and a car dealership, the governor said.
Russian forces have fired on Zaporizhzhia repeatedly in recent weeks, killing at least 13 people and injuring 87 others, including 10 children, in an attack on Sunday.
Ukraine bombings are war crimes, say eastern Europe leaders
Mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities by Russia constitute war crimes under international law, the presidents of the Bucharest Nine group of countries, accompanied by the presidents of North Macedonia and Montenegro, said on Tuesday.
“We, the presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia condemn the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently carried out by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law,” they said in a statement.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. It has denied deliberately attacking civilians.
The Bucharest nine is a group of Nato countries in eastern Europe that joined the military alliance after the Cold War.
G7 leaders to meet as Russian campaign intensifies
The G7 will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the next steps in supporting Ukraine in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russia.
Britain’s Liz Truss will urge fellow leaders to remain steadfast following Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities on Monday.
The leaders’ video call will also be attended by Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to Ms Truss and other world leaders on Monday.
The White House said the leaders would use the meeting to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia’s aggression.
Terrified young Ukrainian captures moment Russian missile explodes nearby as she messaged friends
A young Kyiv woman narrowly escaped death on Monday as a Russian missile exploded nearby while she was messaging her friends.
The young woman held her hand over her mouth in shock as she heard the missiles fly over the city before one hit a building nearby causing her to run away from the scene.
Belarus risking sanctions over Ukraine involvement
Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets more and more involved in the Ukraine conflict, French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna told French radio.
Alexander Lukashenko, leader of Belarus and a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, yesterday said he was sending troops to join Russian forces at Ukraine’s border in response to what he claimed was a threat of attack from Kyiv and its Western backers.
The move suggested Belarus, which has facilitated Russia’s invasion but stopped short of fighting, was preparing for a stronger military role in Ukraine as Moscow becomes more aggressive in the face of setbacks.
Western nations have already sanctioned scores of Belrarusians over their connection to the Kremlin.
Russia ‘wasted weapons’ in wave of strikes
Russia’s targeting of civilian areas in a series of bombing raids across Ukraine yesterday wasted dwindling supplies that could have been used against Ukrainian counter-offensives in the south and east, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its daily campaign assessment.
The ISW said: “The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Russian forces successfully completed the mission of striking Ukrainian military command centers, signal infrastructure, and energy systems in Ukraine.
“Social media shows that Russians instead hit a children’s playground, a park, a German consulate, and a business center among other non-military targets...
“Russia’s use of its limited supply of precision weapons in this role may deprive Putin of options to disrupt ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kherson and Luhansk Oblasts.”
The ISW also reported that more than 20 cities were hit by Russian strikes yesterday. The 70 targets of the strikes included 29 critical infrastructure facilities, 4 high-rise buildings, 35 residential buildings, and a school.
Russian hawks demand more air strikes on Ukraine
Kremlin supporters cheered Moscow’s bombing raids in Ukraine yesterday.
Many argued that Vladimir Putin should keep up the intensity of Monday’s missile strikes in order to win the war now.
Mr Putin said the military was acting in response to what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions targeting a key Crimean bridge and vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response should Ukraine carry out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security.
“Here comes the response,” Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-funded RT television, tweeted on Monday after the attacks. “The Crimean bridge was that very red line from the very beginning.”
The strongman leader of Chechnya, a Russian region in the North Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov said he is now “100 per cent happy” with how the Kremlin’s “special military operation” is going. He was among the most ardent proponents of “more drastic measures” in Ukraine, even calling for using low-yield nuclear weapons.
The Moscow-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, described the strikes as “good news.”
He stressed that “had such actions to destroy the enemy’s infrastructure been taken every day, then we would have finished everything in May and the Kyiv regime would have been defeated.” “I hope that now the pace of the operation will not slow down.”
Map shows cities hit by Russian strikes
This map shows the locations where Russian missiles struck Ukrainian territory yesterday, killing at least 19.
The wave of strikes was Russia’s biggest since the early days of the war and cities that had not seen attacks in months, including Ukraine’s capital, were hit.
All of Ukraine on alert for Russian bombings
Emergency services put all Ukraine on alert for more missile strikes this morning, a day after heavy Russian attacks.
“Warning. During the day there’s a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals,” the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app.
The emergency service also said 19 people had been killed and 105 wounded in Monday’s missile strikes.
Russia fires on civilian targets for second day
Russian missiles hit an educational building, a medical facility and apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia this morning, causing an unknown number of casualties, the city council leader said.
The strikes were the latest in a resurgent bombing campaign by an increasingly aggressive Kremlin that saw at least 19 killed across Ukraine yesterday as civilian areas of several cities were hit.
Zaporizhzhia has been the target of intensive bombing, with at least 13 people killed in a strike on Sunday.
