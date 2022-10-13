Ukraine joining Nato could lead to World War Three, Russia warns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia has warned Ukraine joining Nato could trigger a third world war as alliance members consider Kyiv’s application.

A senior Russian official claimed Ukraine knew the severe consequences of joining, as he reiterated his country’s opposition to Ukraine becoming part of the military alliance.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, is reported as saying by TASS news agency.

“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, made a surprise bid for fast-track membership of Nato at the end of last month, as Russia illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine, following widely-criticised referendums.

He said Ukraine was already “de facto” part of the alliance of Northern American and European countries, forged in the aftermath of the Second World War.

The bid came after Russia declared four regions of Ukraine part of its territory - a move which sparked international outcry from leaders who refused to accept it.

Ukraine has made an accelerated bid to join Nato as the war against Russia wages on (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Zelensky claimed Ukraine had already “proven compatibility with alliance standards” and “made [its] way” into Nato when he announced his fast-track bid for membership two weeks ago.

“Ukraine is applying to make it de jure... under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community, under an accelerated procedure,” he said.

The head of Nato said every democracy in Europe was entitled to apply and the decision was now up to the 30 member states on whether to admit Ukraine.

Russia has opposed the extension of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and called for alliance military activity on its doorstep to be curtailed.

The comments came as Nato’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met and the alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week over concerns of Russia’s intentions.

Despite the rhetoric, Nato says it has seen no change in Russia’s nuclear posture.But additional uncertainty comes from the fact that Russia is also due to hold its own nuclear exercises soon, possibly at the same time as Nato, according to diplomats.

Nato’s exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon,” is held around the same time every year and runs for about one week.

It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but doesn’t involve any live bombs. Conventional jets, and surveillance and refueling aircraft also routinely take part.

Fourteen Nato member countries will be involved in the exercise.