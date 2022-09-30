Vladimir Putin claimed that the annexation of four Ukrainian regions is the “will of the people”.

The Russian president spoke from the Kremlin during a signing ceremony in which he officially annexed Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

“People made their choice,” Mr Putin said.

“I’m sure that federal assembly will support the laws of formation of the four new regions in Russia, the four new subjects of the Russian Federation, because this is the will of millions of people.”

