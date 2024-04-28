‘I wish they killed me’: Human rights activist describes time inside Israeli jail

A human rights activist who was sent to an Israeli jail has expressed that he “wished they’d killed him” instead of putting him through day-and-night abuse.

Munther Amira was taken at gunpoint from his home in Bethlehem, and spoke to Sky News about the ordeal.

“They humiliated me in a very aggressive way”, he shared, claiming inmates were forced to strip naked and “bark like dogs”.

“You would hear the guards at 2 o’clock in the morning, they would not let you sleep.”