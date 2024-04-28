SNL star Colin Jost paid tribute to his late grandfather at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, revealing his final election vote went to Joe Biden.

“My grandfather, a Staten Island firefighter, voted for you, Mr President,” Jost told the room.

“He voted for you and the reason that he voted for you is because you’re a decent man. My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we’re all here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to be here tonight.”

The comedian’s grandfather passed away in 2023.