Tory minister claims he ‘couldn’t hear’ when mocked over Rwanda question

Tory minister Chris Philp has revealed why he appeared to mix up Rwanda and the Democratic Republic Of Congo on Question Time, sparking backlash online.

“Rwanda is a different country to Congo, isn’t it?”, he asked on the show, causing the audience to gasp.

However, he insists the reason for the question was far less sinister.

“I was struggling a little bit to hear the question and when I put that point to him I was asking a clearly rhetorical question rather than a substantive question as I think any fair minded listener would conclude”, he said.